Aggies' thrilling run comes to an end in Sweet 16

Morry Gash/AP
Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks to his players during the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 27, 2021
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After winning back-to-back close games, the Texas A&M Aggies women's basketball team saw its thrilling NCAA Tournament run come to an end in a 74-59 loss to Arizona Saturday night.

The Aggies struggled mightily with turnovers throughout the game, including seven in the third quarter alone. Arizona won the turnover margin 19 to 8.

The Wildcats scored 20 points off turnovers in the first three quarters. Texas A&M scored zero.

Things fell apart for the Aggies near the end of the third quarter, when Arizona went on a 9-0 run to take a 13 point lead heading into the fourth.

Arizona hit 11 more three-pointers than the Aggies, who only shot 25 percent from behind-the-arc.

Aari McDonald, Arizona's single-season scoring record-holder, led all scorers with 31 points on six three-pointers.

With the loss, Texas A&M finishes the season 25-3.

