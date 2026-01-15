Aggies safety Bryce Anderson leaves transfer portal and plans to stay in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football safety Bryce Anderson has removed his name from the transfer portal and will return to the Aggies for his final season, according to reports from the Eagle and Sports Illustrated.

Anderson brings significant experience to the Aggies' defense, having played in 40 career games. During his time at Texas A&M, he has recorded 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions.

The veteran safety's return comes as the Aggies look to bounce back after losing to Miami in the first round of the playoffs last season.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.