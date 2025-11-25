Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed named one of the finalist for Davey O'Brien Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has been named a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, the organization announced Tuesday.

Reed has led the Aggies to an 11-0 start, the best the team has been since 1992, and the program's first 7-0 start in the SEC. His dual-threat ability has produced 48 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, with 43 coming through the air and five on the ground.

The redshirt sophomore has accounted for 31 touchdowns, including 25 passing and six rushing. His 25 passing scores are tied for eighth nationally and second in the SEC. The Nashville, Tennessee, native is averaging 8.2 yards per play, which ranks eighth nationally, and stands No. 19 with 286.1 total yards per game.

Reed has led A&M to an FBS-best three road wins over Associated Press Top 25 opponents and leads the nation with a 16.0 yard average per completion against ranked teams. He is one of two quarterbacks nationally averaging more than 9.0 yards per attempt against AP Top 25 foes and owns a 9.0-yard season average that ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally. He is also one of five quarterbacks averaging more than 300 total yards against top 25 opponents.

Reed has helped power one of the most balanced offenses in the country. The Aggies rank No. 16 nationally in total offense at 464.1 yards per game and are the only team in the nation that ranks in the top 30 in total offense, passing yards, passing efficiency, rushing offense, scoring offense and time of possession. Texas A&M has surpassed 400 total yards in 10 straight games, its longest streak since 2012.

Reed is the second Aggie quarterback in program history to be named a finalist for the award, joining 2012 recipient Johnny Manziel.

The winner will be announced live on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 49th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.