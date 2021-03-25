Menu

Aggies headed to the Sweet 16 after buzzer beater

Texas A&M Official
Texas A&M
Posted at 8:42 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 21:52:43-04

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Texas A&M is headed to the Sweet 16 after a buzzer beater against Iowa State Wednesday.

The Aggies looked to be heading into a second overtime until Jordan Nixon got her hands on the ball.

Nixon's buzzer beater sealed the game 84-82, pushing the Aggies into the next round.

