Aggies headed to the Sweet 16 after buzzer beater

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Texas A&M is headed to the Sweet 16 after a buzzer beater against Iowa State Wednesday.

The Aggies looked to be heading into a second overtime until Jordan Nixon got her hands on the ball.

PLAY THIS ON REPEAT ALL NIGHT LONG, AGS!!! https://t.co/1o9z2tEZ1r pic.twitter.com/Y3pR2plTxa — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 25, 2021

Nixon's buzzer beater sealed the game 84-82, pushing the Aggies into the next round.

Emotions take over for Jordan Nixon as she reflects on a historic moment in her career. @AggieWBB#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/XHKcEK46Va — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 25, 2021

