Aggies fall two yards short of upset over No. 1 Alabama, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One year after upsetting Alabama at Kyle Field, the Texas A&M Aggies pushed the Crimson Tide to the brink again, losing on an incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired to fall 24-20.

The Aggie defense starred in the first half, holding Alabama scoreless in the first quarter. Texas A&M then forced three second quarter turnovers, leading to 14 Aggie points.

Haynes King, starting in place of the injured Max Johnson, connected with Moose Muhammad III for a five-yard touchdown to make the score 7-7. Then, after an Alabama touchdown, King found tight end Donovan Green for a three-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14.

Alabama would score a late field goal and enter halftime with a 17-14 lead.

The Crimson Tide extended the lead to 24-17 by the start of the fourth quarter, but after an Alabama missed field goal with 9:15 remaining in the game, the Aggies got another chance to tie the game.

A&M ran 11 plays on that drive, but only managed a field goal.

On the ensuing drive, Alabama would not pick up a first down, allowing the Aggies one final opportunity to steal a win from the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

The Aggies would methodically move down the field, setting up a 3rd and 10 from the Alabama 15. Haynes King threw an interception, but Texas A&M would get one more opportunity after the referees called defensive pass interference on the Crimson Tide.

However, A&M's final play from the two-yard-line fell incomplete, and their upset bid fell short 24-20.