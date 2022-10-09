Watch Now
SportsTexas A&M Aggies

Actions

Aggies fall two yards short of upset over No. 1 Alabama, 24-20

Texas A M Alabama Football
Vasha Hunt/AP
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (75) lifts Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green (18) as they celebrate Green's touchdown against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Texas A M Alabama Football
Posted at 10:43 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 23:43:43-04

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One year after upsetting Alabama at Kyle Field, the Texas A&M Aggies pushed the Crimson Tide to the brink again, losing on an incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired to fall 24-20.

The Aggie defense starred in the first half, holding Alabama scoreless in the first quarter. Texas A&M then forced three second quarter turnovers, leading to 14 Aggie points.

Haynes King, starting in place of the injured Max Johnson, connected with Moose Muhammad III for a five-yard touchdown to make the score 7-7. Then, after an Alabama touchdown, King found tight end Donovan Green for a three-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14.

Alabama would score a late field goal and enter halftime with a 17-14 lead.

The Crimson Tide extended the lead to 24-17 by the start of the fourth quarter, but after an Alabama missed field goal with 9:15 remaining in the game, the Aggies got another chance to tie the game.

A&M ran 11 plays on that drive, but only managed a field goal.

On the ensuing drive, Alabama would not pick up a first down, allowing the Aggies one final opportunity to steal a win from the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

The Aggies would methodically move down the field, setting up a 3rd and 10 from the Alabama 15. Haynes King threw an interception, but Texas A&M would get one more opportunity after the referees called defensive pass interference on the Crimson Tide.

However, A&M's final play from the two-yard-line fell incomplete, and their upset bid fell short 24-20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019