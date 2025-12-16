A&M expected to hire former Arkansas DC Travis Williams to be linebackers coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M is expected to hire former Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams to be the Aggies linebackers coach and potentially another title on staff, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Former Arkansas DC Travis Williams is expected to join the staff at Texas A&M. He’s expected to be the linebackers coach and potentially another title on staff. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2025

Williams was named the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator in December 2022 and has held various roles with Auburn over the past seven years, along with being the former defensive coordinator at UCF.

2009-11 Auburn (Graduate Assistant)

2012 Northern Iowa (Linebackers)

2013 Creekside (Ga.) HS (Defensive Coordinator)

2014-15 Auburn (Defensive Analyst)

2016-18 Auburn (Linebackers)

2019-20 Auburn (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

2021 Miami (Linebackers)

2021-22 UCF (Defensive Coordinator)

2023-pres. Arkansas (Defensive Coordinator)

Playing Experience

2001-05 Auburn