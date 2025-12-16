Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A&M expected to hire former Arkansas DC Travis Williams to be linebackers coach

Arkansas Texas A&M Football
Julio Cortez/AP
Texas A&amp;M quarterback Marcel Reed, right, talks with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&amp;M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Arkansas Texas A&M Football
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M is expected to hire former Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams to be the Aggies linebackers coach and potentially another title on staff, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Williams was named the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator in December 2022 and has held various roles with Auburn over the past seven years, along with being the former defensive coordinator at UCF.

Coaching experience

2009-11 Auburn (Graduate Assistant)
2012 Northern Iowa (Linebackers)
2013 Creekside (Ga.) HS (Defensive Coordinator)
2014-15 Auburn (Defensive Analyst)
2016-18 Auburn (Linebackers)
2019-20 Auburn (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
2021 Miami (Linebackers)
2021-22 UCF (Defensive Coordinator)
2023-pres. Arkansas (Defensive Coordinator)

Playing Experience

2001-05 Auburn

