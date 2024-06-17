2 Texas A&M fans ejected from College World Series for taunting opposing team over death of batboy

(KXXV) — Two Texas A&M University fans were ejected from the College World Series on Saturday evening for taunting the University of Flordida's baseball team over the death of their batboy.
According to the Omaha Police Officers Association, its officers and event security removed the two from the stadium and handled the situation.
Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable. Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field. You’re no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series #cws pic.twitter.com/FvyqNzOSlr— Omaha Police Officers Association (@omahaPOA) June 16, 2024