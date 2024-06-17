Watch Now
2 Texas A&M fans ejected from College World Series for taunting opposing team over death of batboy

Omaha Police Officers Association, 25 News
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 17, 2024

(KXXV) — Two Texas A&M University fans were ejected from the College World Series on Saturday evening for taunting the University of Flordida's baseball team over the death of their batboy.

According to the Omaha Police Officers Association, its officers and event security removed the two from the stadium and handled the situation.

