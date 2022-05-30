Texas A&M, Texas hosting NCAA regional baseball tournaments

College Station and Austin will be two of the NCAA’s regional baseball tournament sites as games are scheduled to begin Friday, June 3.

Sixty-four teams will be competing in the NCAA Division I bracket. Winners will advance to Super Regionals scheduled to kick off Friday, June 10.

College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (37 - 18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38 - 18), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#3 Louisiana (36 - 21) vs. #2 TCU (36 - 20), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2 p.m., LHN

#2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 DBU (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+