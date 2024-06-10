Texas A&M punches their ticket to Omaha

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Baseball team faced adversity yet again Sunday night, but a 9 run 7th inning propelled the Aggies to a 15-9 win over the Oregon Ducks, punching their ticket to Omaha for the eighth time in program history.

Injuries continued to plague the Maroon and White as starting pitcher, Shane Sdao left the game in the bottom of the first inning with an apparent elbow injury. Oregon was able to capitalize early and scored seven runs across the first three innings.

“When he made that motion to call it I was hoping it was the pitchcom thing,” Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “So we'll see, we'll get an MRI this week and, we're obviously not going to risk anything. He's got a bright future ahead of him, so we'll just have to wait and see.”

But the tide would turn as the ‘ball five’ chants echoed through the park in the top of the seventh inning. The Aggies erased a four-run deficit on four walks and a hit by pitch, But the crowd truly erupted when Kaeden Kent hit a grand slam to give the Aggies their biggest lead of the night.

“I've never hit a baseball and been able to kind of like take in the moment,” Kent said. “And that was the first time I've ever been able to do that and it was, it was awesome. It felt great.”

“It doesn't matter the situation,” Schlossnagle said. “Tuesday night, Super Regional, Omaha. It won't matter. He's going to punch you in the face if he gets a chance to do it.”

The Aggie pitching only allowed two runs after the third inning and with all the momentum in a six run lead, Kent caught the final out sending the Aggies back to Omaha.

“You try to see it through the players eyes,” Schlossnagle said. “You know, it's like your kids, you're so happy for them because, hopefully there will be more seasons for me, but these guys, they only get a limited window of time. It’s always fun to pull up to the stadium and when we land on Wednesday and see their eyes, it's awesome.”

Hayden Schott had an outstanding Super Regional going 7 for 9 with a walk 7 RBI and three runs scored. He put an exclamation point on his lone season as an Aggie with a two run blast in his final at bat at Blue Bell Park.

“It's just so fun to just be a part of a team that does stuff like this because you're, it's the definition of selfless baseball, especially in postseason,” Schott said. “I feel like, I mean, stats are out the window. It's just about winning games as a team.”

Despite the loss of Braden Montgomery and possibly Shane Sdao for the remainder of the season, the Aggies were able to find a way to win and they’re headed back to the College World Series for the second time in the last three seasons. They’ll start their run in Omaha next Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha against the Florida Gators.