Texas A&M loses to Oklahoma Sooners in baseball playoffs

OMAHA, Neb. — Sad news coming out of Aggieland: Texas A&M Baseball lost to the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday in the NCAA Men's College World Series.

Texas A&M lost by four after scoring one run with Sooners scoring five.

Aggies also had six hits and two errors compared to Sooners' seven hits and zero errors, respectively.

The Aggies were aiming to continue their journey in the playoffs; they were entered into the elimination bracket after losing to the Sooners on June 17, making this their second loss.

Dylan Rock of Texas A&M hit a home run for the Aggies with an exit velocity of 105 mph and a distance of 377 feet.

The Aggies received thanks from NCAA Baseball for a memorable season and gave thanks to the Sooners for the finale.