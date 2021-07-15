Temple graduate Johnston stands out at TCU

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fresh off a standout freshman season at TCU, Temple High graduate Quentin Johnston is poised for a breakout sophomore season.

As a freshman, Johnston pulled in 22 receptions for nearly 500 yards. His two biggest games came in the Horned Frogs final two games of the season against Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech, where he pulled in 114 and 133 receiving yards, respectively.

"He's a super talented receiver as a freshman," TCU quarterback Max Duggan said. "He came in and didn't blink an eye. He jumped right in there and acted like he was a junior or senior already."

Johnston graduated from Temple in 2019 as a four-star receiver. TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson said Johnston was a great fit with the Horned Frogs because he showed the coaching staff he wanted to play there almost exclusively during recruiting.

Now, his hard work is paying off.

"He's a guy that does everything right," Patterson said. "You don't ever have to worry about Quentin being where he needs to be, working and doing the things he needs to do."

Duggan said his size and athleticism make him a difficult matchup for defenses.

"The good thing about Quentin is he is such a good player and is so talented," Duggan said. "But, when he is one of your hardest workers, it makes things easier when he wants to get better."

Johnston is part of a loaded returning receiver class for the Horned Frogs, who only lost eight players to graduation.