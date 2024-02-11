Snook honors Boys Basketball Dynasty 40 years later

SNOOK, Texas — Snook High School honored all 10 state championship basketball teams were honored Friday night, 40 years after their magical run came to an end.

Former teammates and friends were reunited as players and coaches from all 10 championship teams that spanned across three decades were in attendance.

“This is a family,” 3-time state champion Wesley Jackson said. “We was all about being a family and for me, you see all these guys a smiling face, some of them hadn't seen each other in 40 years, but I just thank God that he allowed us to come back with health and strength and to be able to see this occasion.”

Not only does Snook still hold the record for most basketball state titles in Texas high school history, but their run of seven consecutive championships from 1978 to 1984 has stood the test of time and remained unbroken.

“That feels good to still hold that there,” 3-time state champion Darin Benford said. “And looking back, you know, the way they play today with the three-point shot and all that stuff.I really don't think that record going be able broken because it's hard to win seven titles in a row. And, you know, I don't know there’s any team that [can] do it.”

What shined even brighter Friday night than honoring their dynasty was just how much they cherish the relationships that came out of playing for the Blue Jays.

“We got the one big family and most of all the guys that you see in here have careers are really good guys, man and we learn it from right here,” Jackson said. “When you play for Snook, you play with respect, you play with class and you play with honor.So that's what these guys do today. These are some wonderful guys right here. I wouldn't change anything with them guys in their life for the world.”

While this current Blue Jays team is on the bubble to make the postseason. This ceremony tonight could be just the thing that propels their future success.