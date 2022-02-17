Salado football coach hired to lead athletics at Killeen ISD's new Chaparral High School

Staff Report

KILLEEN, Texas — Salado ISD head football coach Alan Haire has been hired to be the new Chaparral High School’s campus athletic coordinator and head football coach, according to Killeen ISD.

Haire, who has overseen Salado athletics since 2016, led the Eagles football team to the state quarterfinals in 2017 and to the Class 4A Division II regional finals in 2020. He took over a football program that hadn’t had a winning season in seven years. The Eagles made the playoffs in five of six seasons and enjoyed state Top 10 finishes two times.

A graduate of Tarleton State University, Haire served as athletic director in Stephenville ISD prior to moving on to Salado High School.

Chaparral, Killeen’s sixth high school, will open in the fall with roughly 1,625 students. The Bobcats will compete in District 11-5A Division 1 in football with Belton, Waco University, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville and Pflugerville Connally.

“The Bobcats will compete in all sports wearing silver, navy blue and cardinal red,” the Killeen ISD release said.

