Former Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts will not become the next athletic director at the University of Michigan, according to an ESPN report.

Last week, Alberts reportedly signed an agreement to leave A&M to take the athletic director job in Ann Arbor.

However, Michigan officials informed Alberts on Tuesday that he would not be hired. Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars, told ESPN that Michigan did not provide a reason for the reversal.

Citing the memorandum of understanding Alberts signed for the role, Mars said Michigan owes his client $17.2 million. Michigan also owes Texas A&M $4 million for Alberts’ buyout, according to ESPN sources.

On Monday, A&M hired Dr. John Thornton to serve as the school’s interim athletic director, effective Dec. 1.