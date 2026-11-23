COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has chosen Dr. John Thornton as its interim director of athletics, the school announced Monday.

Thornton, who graduated from the university in 1975, will take over the role starting Dec. 1 and oversee the department’s day-to-day operations.

Thornton has more than four decades of experience at Texas A&M as a student-athlete, coach and administrator. He played basketball under Shelby Metcalf and later served as a head coach and senior associate athletic director. He previously served as interim athletic director before retiring in 2012.

Since 2012, Thornton has served as director of the Texas A&M Coaching Academy.

While Thornton leads the athletics department, the university said it will select a search firm to help identify candidates for its next permanent athletic director and will involve key stakeholders in the process rather than form a traditional search advisory committee.