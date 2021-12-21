Watch
Report: COVID outbreak puts Texas A&M football operations on hold

Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:06:10-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A report on TexAgs.com says Texas A&M football operations have been shut down since Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

This could dramatically impact the Aggie football program as it prepares for a New Year’s Eve bowl game. The No. 25 Aggies play No. 17 Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

According to Billy Liucci's post on Twitter, the COVID outbreak mainly consists of vaccinated athletes. He also said the team has been meeting via Zoom since Saturday.

More details to come.

