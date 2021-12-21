Report: COVID outbreak puts Texas A&M football operations on hold

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A report on TexAgs.com says Texas A&M football operations have been shut down since Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

This could dramatically impact the Aggie football program as it prepares for a New Year’s Eve bowl game. The No. 25 Aggies play No. 17 Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

According to Billy Liucci's post on Twitter, the COVID outbreak mainly consists of vaccinated athletes. He also said the team has been meeting via Zoom since Saturday.

