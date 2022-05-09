Whitney's Byrd steps down as HFC/AD

WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Head Football Coach Mark Byrd is stepping down as the school's head football coach and athletic director, he confirmed to 25 Sports. He told his team the news Monday morning.

"Time for me to see what God has planned for me," Byrd said in a text to 25 Sports.

Byrd led the Wildcats for four seasons, leading them to the playoffs in three of those four years. In 2019, Whitney went 11-2 and made a run to the regional quarterfinals before falling to Troy 9-7.

Over his four seasons as Whitney's Head Coach, the Wildcats amassed a 26-20 record.

In his final year at Whitney, the Wildcats went 6-6 and made it to the area round of the playoffs.