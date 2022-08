Three Central Texas high school football games, originally scheduled for Friday night, are being moved to Thursday due to a shortage of available referees.

Marlin and Mart will play Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Mart following the conclusion of a Junior Varsity game between the two teams that afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled to take place in Marlin.

Axtell and Bartlett will play at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Bartlett, while Moody will host Hico at 7:30.