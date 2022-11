Several Central Texas high school football games moved due to potential weather

Blame it on the rain.

With heavy rain potentially in the forecast Friday night, several Central Texas high school football games will now be played a day early to avoid the weather.

Here is the new schedule for this week's games, which will be updated as more games get moved around:

*Last updated 3:15 p.m. Tuesday*

6A:

Bryan vs. Harker Heights: Thursday @ 7 p.m. (Leo Buckley Stadium)

Copperas Cove @ Temple: Thursday @ 7 p.m.

5A:

Division I:

Waco @ Killeen: Friday @ 7 p.m.

Ellison vs. Lake Belton: Friday @ 7 p.m. (Tiger Field)

Shoemaker @ Granbury: Thursday @ 7 p.m.

College Station vs. Hendrickson: Thursday @ 7 p.m. (The Pfield)

Glenn @ A&M Consolidated: Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division II:

Belton vs. Waco University: Friday @ 7 p.m. (Waco ISD Stadium)

Brenham @ Lake Creek: Friday @ 7 p.m.

4A:

Division I:

Stephenville @ La Vega: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Lake @ Lampasas: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Division II:

Madisonville @ Salado: Thursday @ 7 p.m.

Robinson @ Connally: Friday @ 7 p.m.

3A:

Division I:

Teague @ Fairfield: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Malakoff @ Groesbeck: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

West vs. Dallas Inspired Vision: Thursday @ 7 p.m.

Whitney vs. Dallas Gateway Charter: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Troy @ Cameron Yoe: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Franklin @ Academy: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Rockdale @ McGregor: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Division II:

Rogers @ Elkhart: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Clifton @ Florence: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo @ Lexington: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

2A:

Division I:

Tolar @ San Saba: Friday @ 7 p.m.

Hamilton @ Goldthwaite: Friday @ 7 p.m.

Axtell @ Itasca: Thursday @ 7 p.m.

Bosqueville @ Riesel: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Crawford @ Eddy: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Marlin @ Valley Mills: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Moody @ Rosebud-Lott: Thursday @ 7:00 p.m.

Corrigan-Camden @ Centerville: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

Normangee @ Leon: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

Hearne @ Thorndale: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Flatonia @ Holland: Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Division II:

Hubbard @ Mart: Thursday @ 7:00 p.m.

Milano @ Chilton: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

Iola @ Bremond: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

Granger @ Bartlett: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

Snook @ Louise: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

Somerville @ Falls City: Friday @ 7:00 p.m.

1A:

Division I:

Gholson @ Abbott: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Evant @ Jonesboro: Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.