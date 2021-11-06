Watch
SportsRed Zone

Actions

Red Zone: Week 11 high school football highlights

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:09 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 00:09:58-04

Game of the week:

Game of the week 25 Red Zone: Week 11

Band of the week:

Band of the week 25 Red Zone: Week 11

School Spirit Award:

25 Red Zone: Week 11

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019