Red Zone Week 10: College Station vs. A&M Consolidated Preview

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s rivalry week here in College Station as crosstown rivals are getting ready for a great battle underneath those Friday night lights.

The College Station Cougars will travel down the road to take on the A&M Consolidated Tigers. It’ll be a battle of the big cats and both teams are looking forward to the game.

More than just bragging rights are on the line, both teams are aware that this one has district championship implications too. If the Cougars win, they’ll lock up sole possession of the title, but if the Tigers hand C-Stat their first district loss, Consol could open up the door for co-champs.

Last season at College Station the Cougars beat the Tigers 38-28 so Friday night will likely be another battle. The Tigers will host the Cougars Friday night at Tiger Stadium in front of a sold out crowd. Kickoff Is Set For 7pm.