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Red Zone Ready: Districts begin football practice for 2026-27 season

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25 News
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TEXAS (KXXV) — Districts kicked off first practice for the 2026-27 season on Monday.

Connally ISD posted on its Facebook today, highlighting the start of the school year.

Connally ISD kicks off football practice for the 2026-2027 season, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Lacy Lakeview Texas (Connally ISD/Facebook)

Mexia Athletics had this posted to their Facebook, celebrating the 2026 year:

25 News' Shahji Adam was out at China Spring practice Monday morning; you can read that article here.

China Spring kicks off first day off football practice

Wortham Athletics also posted to their Facebook, highlighting their practice.

To stay on top of the latest high school football scores, news, and more, you can catch Red Zone on 25 News/15 ABC on Fridays starting Aug. 28.

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