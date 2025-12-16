Red Zone Midfield Report: Week 17

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Schools from all over the state dreamed of this week back when practices started in August. Now, only 12 teams have the chance to play for a UIL state title at AT&T Stadium.

HAMILTON BULLDOGS vs JOAQUIN RAMS

2A Division 1 State Championship

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

After reaching the state semi-final for the first time in school history in 2024, the Hamilton Bulldogs are reaching new heights yet again in 2025. This time with a trip to AT&T Stadium and a first ever appearance in the 2A Division 1 State Championship game. The Bulldogs are led in their run game by Halston Haile, but it’s their defense that makes the biggest difference. The Bulldogs give up just 11 points per game and this defense has been talked about all year. Hamilton has only allowed more than 20 points once this season.

On the other sideline is another team playing their first state title game in Joaquin Rams. A team that finished third in district 11-2A Division 1, Joaquin has gotten hot at the right time. The Rams have rattled off five straight wins capped by 37-28 win over Refugio last week in the state semi-finals. The Rams are tough to stop with their slot-t offense that wears opponents down and averages 34 points per game.

RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES vs JAYTON JAYBIRDS

1A Division 2 State Championship

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 2 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Richland Springs is seeking their 10th state championship in just their 12th trip to a state title game. The Coyotes have been a force in the six-man ranks since the turn of the century and are returning to a state title game for the first time since the 2020 season. A win will give the Coyotes their first state championship victory since 2019. After starting the season with a loss to the #1 ranked team in 1-A Division 1, Gordon, Richland Springs has outscored their opponents 781-110 in route to 12 straight victories. The Coyotes defense has allowed just nine points per game, while the offense has run up the score to win by 45 or more in the last 12 games.

Jayton looks to repeat as state champions in 1-A Division 2 continue the Jaybirds 29-game winning streak. Jayton will be playing their sixth state title game and looking for their 4th state championship.

All other state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

1A Division 1 – Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Rankin Red Devils vs Gordon Longhorns

2A Division 2 – Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Muenster Hornets vs Shiner Comanches

3A Division 1 – Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Grandview Zebras vs Yoakum Bulldogs

3A Division 2 – Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Wall Hawks vs Newton Eagles

4A Division 1 – Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Stephenville Yellowjackets vs Kilgore Bulldogs

4A Division 2 – Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Carthage Bulldogs vs West Orange-Stark Mustangs

5A Division 1 – Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star Rangers vs Smithson Valley Rangers

5A Division 2 – Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at 11 a.m.

South Oak Cliff Golden Bears vs Richmond Randle Lions

6A Division 1 – Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Duncanville Panthers vs Galena Park North Shore Mustangs

6A Division 2 – Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at 7 p.m.

DeSoto Eagles vs C.E. King Panthers

