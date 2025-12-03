Red Zone Midfield Report: Week 15

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Whether you call it the Regional Final or the State Quarterfinal, it’s the fourth round of the playoffs and the 15th week of highs school football in Texas. After this week, there are just two weeks remaining in the season, but there is still plenty of football to be played.

Across the state 102 teams are still playing for something. 14 of those teams will be in Waco this week for the TAPPS State Championships. McLane Stadium in Waco, Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan, and Rocket Field in Robinson are also hosting playoff games this week.



NOTEABLE GAMES ACROSS CENTRAL TEXAS AND THE BRAZOS VALLEY

LA VEGA PIRATES vs WEST ORANGE-STARK MUSTANGS

20 matchups across all UIL games this week are rematches of games in the regular season, the Pirates are one of those teams facing a familiar opponent. This is the fourth time these have meet in the last two seasons. Back in the third week of the season La Vega won against the Mustangs 44-20. The Pirates will try to not let what happened last year happen them; after losing to West Orange-Stark 27-35 in the regular season, the Pirates beat the Mustangs 42-20 in the area round of the playoffs. Kourtney Parr continues to put up numbers for the Pirates, but the run game is crucial for La Vega. The two losses for La Vega are the only games in which the Pirates have been held to under 100 yards running the ball. West Orange-Stark has been playing well throughout the playoffs, but over the last five weeks La Vega has been playing arguably their best football. Holding opponents to less than seven points per game.

HAMILTON BULLDOGS vs AXTELL LONGHORNS

Coming off a historic 2024 season in which the Hamilton Bulldogs made it to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, the Bulldogs are just one-win away from getting back to state semifinals. The team that stands in their way is the team they beat 15-14 in the state quarterfinal last year, the Axtell Longhorns. Axtell is amid unprecedented success in football themselves. In its 16th playoff berth, the Longhorns are in the regional final for the just the second time in school history. The previous trip to the regional final was last year. It is also just the second time in school history the Longhorns have made the playoffs in four straight years (2010-2013). Craig Horn has brought they expectation with him. Since arriving taking over for the Longhorns, Axtell is 42-6 and has never missed the playoffs.

BREMOND TIGERS vs MOUNT ENTERPRISE WILDCATS

Looking to get back to the state title game for the first time since 2016, Bremond needs two more wins to get there. At a perfect 13-0, the Tigers will have their hands full trying the stop the state’s top rusher in Mount Enterprise’s Kaegan Ash. Ash (3,821) is just over 200 yards away from breaking the Texas High School state single-season rushing record. Kenneth Hall from Sugar has held the record of 4,045 yards set in 1953. Bremond has their own stars Tank Scott and Sam Kasowski. In just his second season as the Tigers signal caller, Kasowski has a thrown for 2,074 yards this season. But it is easy for the sophomore quarterback when there are so many speedy skill guys around him. The senior, Tank Scott has rushed for over 100 yards in six games this year and averages over ten yards each time he touches the ball. A win for the Tigers on Friday night puts them right back in the state semi-final and a possible rematch with the Shiner Comanches. In Region IV, the number one ranked Comanches face off with Junction.

RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES vs STRAWN GREYHOUNDS

Since the turn of the century Richland Springs has been a force in the six-man ranks, having won nine state championships and played in another two title games. But it has been five years since they played for a title and six years since they last won a championship in 2019. Richland Springs was last in the state semifinal just two years ago when they fell to Oglesby 62-48. The Richland Springs Coyotes finished the regular season as the third ranked team in 1-A Division Two with an 11-1 record. After opening the season with a loss to Gordon, the Coyotes have racked up impressive winds against May, Zephyr, and Oglesby. The Coyotes defense is averaging 8 points per game since the Gordon loss and feasted on district opponents, keeping them under two-points per game. Strawn finished the regular season ranked at six. The Greyhounds also have just one loss to the same Gordon team. The Strawn defense is just as tough, having pitched four shutouts in their last six games. These two teams last met in the playoffs in 2021 when Strawn won 100-54 in the state semifinal on their way to a state title.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN EAGLES vs DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST SAINTS

The TAPPS Division IV State Championship Game will be a rematch of the 2024 championship game where First Baptist won 45-15. Brazos Christian comes into the game in a similar way as last year, with a perfect 12-0 record. First Baptist was 11-1 last year and enters with an 11-2 record this year. The Eagles defense is among the best allowing less than seven points per game and having shutout their opponents in four games. First Baptist is a pass heavy offense with over 3,500 yards through the air, almost twice as much as the on the ground. The Eagles go for a more balanced attack with 2,600 yards passing and 2,100 yards rushing. These teams have three common opponents in Muenster Sacred Heart, Central Texas Christian, and Hallettsville Sacred Heart and both teams have had similar scores.

VANGUARD VIKINGS vs PASADENA FIRST BAPTIST WARRIORS

In the school’s best season since 2016 when the Vikings lost in the state semi-final, Vanguard is putting together a historic run. The Vikings are winners of five straight and are averaging 63 points on offense. More impressively is their scoring defense that allows just 24 points per game in six-man football. Pasadena First Baptist enters the game with the same 10-2 record and an impressive offense, putting up 106 points in a game against Sugar Land Logos Prep. While Vanguard will get to sleep in their own bed for the TAPPS 6-Man Division 1 State Championship the Warriors are looking to have a different result in a second trip to McLennan County this season. Back in September the Warriors lost to Jayton in McGregor and will be looking for a different result with a game at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday at 11 a.m.

VALOR PREP KNIGHTS vs LAKE JACKSON BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES

In just their second year competing at the TAPPS level, the Valor Prep Knights are one win away from a state title. In 2024, the Knights first season of football, they fell in the state semi-final game to Wichita Christian. This season the Knights are a perfect 13-0 and are outscoring their opponents by 43 points per game. Of the three losses for Brazosport Christian, two of them are against teams that are also playing for state championships this week in Huntsville Alpha Omega and Pasadena First Baptist. This will be essentially a home game for the Knights as the TAPPS 6-Man Division 3 state championship will be played at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can find information on every playoff game in the area throughout the playoffs here.



Catch all of the coverage of your favorite team with Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad throughout the playoffs on 25 News.