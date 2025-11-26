Red Zone Midfield Report: Week 14

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Many schools have a goal to still be practicing on Thanksgiving. Twenty teams have advanced to the 14th week of the high school football season. Eleven schools will be playing the UIL Regional semi-finals and three schools in the UIL 6-man regional finals. Four schools are competing in the TAPPS state semi-finals and two schools play each other for the TAIAO Division 1 state championship. After this week, there are just three weeks left in the high school football season.



NOTEABLE GAMES ACROSS CENTRAL TEXAS AND THE BRAZOS VALLEY

COLLEGE STATION COUGARS vs PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL TITANS

Don’t look know but the Cougars are getting hot. After starting the season 0-4, College Station has rattled off eight straight wins and are in the third round of the playoffs for the eighth time in the 12 years the school has been open. The Cougars ran all over Beaumont United in the area round, racking up over 380 yards on the ground in the 51-7 victory against the Timberwolves. But the competition gets harder this week as they will see the Port Arthur Memorial Titans, a team that got a 44-27 win over the Cougars rival, A&M Consolidated last week. The Titans finished the regular season ranked fifth in the 5A Division 1 rankings and have averaged 47 points per game. The Cougars offense has averaged 52 points per game in their win streak but will face their toughest test all year. The Titans defense has pitched four shutouts and gives up just 13 points per game.

WHITNEY WILDCATS vs POTTSBORO CARDINALS

The Wildcats eye history as a win will get them to the 4th round for the first time in school history. The only other time the Wildcats have made it to the third round was in 2023 when they lost Winnsboro 72-17. Whitney wears their opponents down with a running game that never stops in an offense that lights up the scoreboard for 50 points per game.

FRANKLIN LIONS vs COLUMBUS CARDINALS

The Franklin Lions streak of four straight state champion game appearances ended last year in the regional final to the hands of the eventual state champion, Columbus. The Lions meet the Cardinals again this year, but a week earlier in the regional semifinal. If the No. 1 Lions want to make it back to Arlington, they will need to relay on RJ Fulton and the run game to lead the way.

LEXINGTON EAGLES vs EAST BERNARD BRAHMAS

It’s the fifth meeting all time in the playoffs between Lexington and East Bernard, the Eagles lead the series 3-1. Lexington has been plagued with injuries all year long and have still managed to reel off a 10-1 record. Players have been moved around to new positions and the reps those kids are getting is starting to pay off. All of that showed last week with a dominating 29-0 shutout of No. 8 George West. The Eagles are also helped with division one talent at quarterback. Before heading to Iowa State next year, senior Kase Evans has thrown for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns.

HAMILTON BULLDOGS vs PRICE CARLISLE INDIANS

Coming off the heels of the best season in school history the Hamilton Bulldogs are trying to build on that success and get back to the state semifinals. The Bulldogs offense outscores their opponents by 22 points a game and lean heavy on a defense that gives up 12 points a game.

AXTELL LONGHORNS vs DE LEON BEARCATS

In last three years Axtell has put together a 32-4 record, but after last year’s loss to Hamilton in the regional final the Longhorns are on a mission. Led by Levi Leathers at quarterback, the Longhorns are averaging four more points in 2025 than in 2024. The Longhorns’ defense has been the standout, allowing just seven points per game. For De Leon, the Bearcats have made it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

BREMOND TIGERS vs MART PANTHERS

Part 2. These district rivals opened 10-2A Division 2 play in week five as Bremond got the 28-20 win over Mart. The Tigers are 12-0 behind the veteran experience of quarterback Sam Kasowski and running back Tank Scott. A favorite to win region three, the Tigers are trying to make it back to the state semifinal where they lost to Shiner a year ago. Mart lost a championship winning coach in Kevin Hoffman to retirement last offseason and the Chris Lancaster era started off a little rocky. The Panthers started the season 1-4, but have since been 6-1 to get to the third round for the 16th time in the last 18 years. Running backs Alijha Johnson and Quinn Preston have both rushed for more than 1,000 yards on the year. Bremond had the first meeting on the schedule circled after losing to Mart by six-points in 2024. After getting the win earlier in the season can the Tigers beat the Panthers twice in a year?

OGLESBY TIGERS vs RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES

This has all the makings for a great game. In the six-man ranks. Richland Springs has been on a roll after a week one loss to No. 1 Gordon. After that loss, the Coyotes defense has averaged just six points per game. The Coyotes have a long tradition of winning, with nine state titles and 11 title game appearances. But it has been five years since their last state championship appearance when they lost to Balmorhea 74-38 and the last championship was in 2019 with a 62-16 win over Motley County. The last time these two teams met Oglesby won 62-48 in the 2023 state semifinal. The Tigers sit at 11-1 and have outscored their opponents by over 380 points. The Tigers are looking to get to the state semifinal game for the third year in a row.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN EAGLES vs TOMBALL ROSEHILL CHRISTIAN EAGLES

In the last week of the regular season, Brazos Christian beat Rosehill Christian in Tomball 47-0. These two teams meet each other again in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinal. The Eagles are looking to get back to the state title game for the second straight year. Jordan Black took over as head coach in April and has the Eagles a perfect 12-0 so far and on the brink to come back to Waco next week for the TAPPS Division IV state championship.

VALOR PREP KNIGHTS vs AZLE CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS

In just their second year competing in TAPPS, the Valor Prep Knights have made a name for themselves. At 12-0 and finishing the regular season as the fifth ranked 6-man program in the private school rankings, the Knights are eyeing a state championship appearance; a state championship game that will be played just down the street from their campus at Waco ISD Stadium. Only Azle Christian stands in their way, and the Crusaders are no strangers to the Knights. Back in October, Valor Prep beat the Crusaders 98-52 in Azle.

BVCHEA MUSTANGS vs TEXAS WIND SKYHAWKS

The Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations will hold their state championship games in San Marcos on Saturday. The Division 1 State Championship features teams from Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. The BVCHEA from Bryan and Texas Wind from Waco have seen each before. The Skyhawks beat the Mustangs 48-40 in week two of the regular season. Texas Wind is looking to cap off a perfect season. This game will be at 5pm on Saturday at San Marcos Academy.

MIDFIELD RANKINGS

The Midfield Rankings is a listing of the pound-for-pound best teams in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley regardless of their classification.

BREMOND TIGERS (12-0) – Bremond beats Grapeland for the second time this season 53-32. AQUILLA COUGARS (12-0) – The Cougars get the 63-59 win over Milford. RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES (9-1) – The Coyotes take care of Zephyr 59-12. VALOR PREP KNIGHTS (12-0) – The Knights advance to the TAPPS semifinals with a 66-20 win over Greenville Christian. BRENHAM CUBS (11-1) – The Cubs return to the top five after a 27-24 win over Liberty Hill.

