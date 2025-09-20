Red Zone 2025: Week 4

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — It's week 4 of Red Zone and the high school football action continues - our Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad break down all the high school highlights tonight at 10:10 p.m.

Watch here:



Game of the Week

Our Game of the Week is Rosebud-Lott at Bosqueville, where the cougars face-off against the bulldogs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Band of the Week

Band of the Week is University High School - where you'll see and hear the Trojans on the field and the stands! The Trojans are taking to the field on Thursday against Shoemaker High School. Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m.

School Spirit of the Week

School Spirit of the Week is College Station High School. Friday, the cougars go up against A&M Consolidated at home. Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m.