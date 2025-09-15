CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Week 3 of Red Zone is here and our team is bringing you all the high school football highlights from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Tune in every Friday night at 10:10 p.m. for all the high school football action.

Watch here:

Red Zone 2025 - Week 3

Game of the Week

Our Shahji Adam covered the Hamilton Bulldogs up at Crawford for our Game of the Week at Pirate Stadium. Crawford came out on top, beating Hamilton 14 to 12.

Band of the Week

The Lampasas Badgers earned this week's Band of the Week.

School Spirit of the Week

Our School Spirit of the Week goes to the Lake Belton Broncos.