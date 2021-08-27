High School football is back with the Red Zone game of the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — High school football is back and bigger than ever!

More than 50 Central Texas programs are all battling it out for the chance to take home a title so get ready for big throws, big hits and bigger plays.

The summer is over which means the fun is just beginning.

Our Red Zone game of the week kicks off with the Lake Belton Broncos and their first full varsity season taking on the Mexia Black Cats.

The game of the week kicks off Friday night at 7:30.

The Red Zone kicks off Friday night at 10 p.m.

If you're planning to make it to tonight's game, 25 New's Matt Hines advises spectators to stay hydrated as things will stay warm and humid.