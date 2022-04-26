Five Chilton Pirates commit to next level

CHILTON, Texas — In one of the largest signing ceremonies in school history, five Chilton athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play sports in college.

Among the athletes were:

Isaac Black: Fon du Lac Community College (Basketball)

Braylen Fisher: Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Football)

Jamoryon Benjamin: Papago Pumas Junior College (Football)

McKeller Cook: Lyon College (Football)

Luis Fernandez: UMHB (Football)

Chilton Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Bennie Huitt said this was the largest signing class from Chilton in more than a decade, saying it is a sign of growth in their community and athletic department.

"When I first got here, we were 1-10 [in football]," Huitt said. "Then we went 7-5, 8-5 and 12-2. So the 3 years that I've been here, we've advanced in the playoffs further and further down the road. So just growing with those kids, and growing with the school and the community, I'm really proud of that."