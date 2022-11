Bi-District High School Football Playoffs: Matchups and Results

Here is a look at the matchups and results from teams representing Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in the UIL Football postseason:

6A:

Division One:

-Temple vs. Waxahachie

Friday, 7:30 p.m. @ Wildcat Stadium (Temple)

-Bryan @ Duncanville

Division Two:

-Mansfield @ Harker Heights

5A:

Bi-District:

Division One:

-College Station vs. TBD

-A&M Consolidated vs. TBD

-Lake Belton/Ellison winner vs. TBD

-Shoemaker vs. TBD

Division Two:

-Brenham vs. TBD

-Belton vs. TBD

-Waco University vs. TBD

4A:

Bi-District:

Division One:

-China Spring vs. FW Western Hills

-La Vega vs. Kennedale/Dunbar winner

-Lampasas vs. TBD

Division Two:

-Waco Connally vs. Giddings

Thursday @ Merrill Green Stadium (Bryan)

-Madisonville vs. La Grange

-Salado vs. Cuero

Friday, 7:00 p.m. @ Bob Shelton Stadium (Hayes)

-Gatesville vs. Smithville

-Jarrell vs. TBD

3A:

Bi-District:

Division One:

-West vs. Mexia

Friday, TBD @ Waco ISD Stadium

-Whitney vs. Teague

Thursday, 7:00 p.m. @ Panther Stadium (Midway)

-Fairfield vs. Grandview

Friday, 7:00 p.m. @ Robinson HS

-Cameron Yoe vs. Yoakum

Friday, 7:30 p.m. @ Bastrop Memorial Stadium

-Franklin vs. Hallettsville

-Academy vs. Hitchcock

-Lorena vs. Columbus

Division Two:

-Rogers vs. TBD

-Clifton vs. Tidehaven

Thursday, 7:00 p.m. @ Bastrop HS

-Buffalo vs. TBD

2A:

Bi-District:

Division One:

-Axtell vs. Rosebud-Lott

Thursday @ 7:00 p.m. @ Robinson HS

-Italy vs. Marlin

-Crawford vs. Kerens

Friday, 7:30 p.m. @ Panther Stadium (Midway)

-Riesel/Bosqueville winner vs. Cayuga

-Centerville vs. Shelbyville

-Leon vs. TBD

-Hearne vs. Mason

-Thorndale vs. TBD

-Holland vs. TBD

Division Two:

-Mart vs. Linden-Kildare

Friday, 7:00 p.m. @ Brownsboro HS

-Wortham vs. Clarksville

-Dawson vs. Maud

-Chilton vs. Yorktown

-Bremond vs. TBD

-Milano vs. Burton

-Somerville vs. TBD

1A:

Bi-District:

Division One:

-Abbott vs. Milford

-Aquilla vs. Blum

-Jonesboro vs. Menard

Thursday, 7:00 p.m. @ Blanket HS

Division Two:

-Oglesby vs. Iredell/Walnut Springs Winner

-Oakwood vs. TBD

-Calvert vs. Bluff Dale