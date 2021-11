The Texas high school football playoffs are here. Check out the matchups and results from the second round of action:

3A-I:

Lorena vs. Columbus/Anahuac (TBD)

Academy vs. Hallettsville/Diboll (TBD)

2A-II:

Bremond vs. Chilton/Tenaha (TBD)

Wortham vs. Mart/Lovelady (TBD)