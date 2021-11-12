Central Texas and Brazos Valley: Area round playoff matchups and results

The Texas high school football playoffs are here. Check out the matchups and results from the second round of action:
4A-I:
La Vega vs. Kaufman (Friday, 7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium in Corsicana)
3A-I:
Lorena vs. Woodville (Thursday, 7:00 p.m., Mustang Stadium in Madisonville)
3A-II:
Franklin vs. Hebbronville/Stockdale (TBD)
2A-I:
Crawford vs. Celeste (Friday, 7:30 p.m., Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado)
Italy vs. Alvord/Wolfe City (TBD)
Holland vs. Shelbyville (TBD)
Hearne vs. Joaquin/Beckville (TBD)
2A-II:
Chilton vs. Tenaha (TBD)
Bremond vs. Evadale/Cushing (TBD)
1A-I:
Jonesboro vs. May (TBD)
1A-II:
Oglesby vs. Richland Springs/Sidney (TBD)