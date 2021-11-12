Watch
Central Texas and Brazos Valley: Area round playoff matchups and results

Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 12, 2021
The Texas high school football playoffs are here. Check out the matchups and results from the second round of action:

4A-I:
La Vega vs. Kaufman (Friday, 7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium in Corsicana)

3A-I:
Lorena vs. Woodville (Thursday, 7:00 p.m., Mustang Stadium in Madisonville)

3A-II:
Franklin vs. Hebbronville/Stockdale (TBD)

2A-I:
Crawford vs. Celeste (Friday, 7:30 p.m., Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado)

Italy vs. Alvord/Wolfe City (TBD)

Holland vs. Shelbyville (TBD)

Hearne vs. Joaquin/Beckville (TBD)

2A-II:
Chilton vs. Tenaha (TBD)

Bremond vs. Evadale/Cushing (TBD)

1A-I:
Jonesboro vs. May (TBD)

1A-II:
Oglesby vs. Richland Springs/Sidney (TBD)

