The Texas High School Football Playoffs are upon us. Here is a list of the bi-district playoff matchups across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

6A-I:

Belton vs. Duncanville (TBD)

Bryan vs. Cedar Hill (TBD)

6A-II:

Harker Heights vs. Desoto (Thursday, 7 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium)

Temple vs. Waxahachie (TBD)

5A-I:

College Station vs. TBD

5A-II:

A&M Consolidated vs. TBD

Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall (TBD)

4A-I:

La Vega vs. Dunbar/Western Hills (TBD)

Lampasas vs. TBD

4A-II:

Mexia vs. Gilmer/Texarkana Pleasant Grove (TBD)

China Spring vs. TBD

Salado vs. TBD

Connally vs. TBD

Gatesville/Robinson vs. TBD

3A-I:

West vs. TBD

Whitney vs. Groesbeck (Friday, 7 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium)

Teague vs. TBD

Fairfield vs. TBD

Rockdale vs. Columbus (TBD)

Hallettsville vs. Cameron Yoe (TBD)

3A-II:

Franklin vs. Tidehaven/Danbury (TBD)

Rogers vs. Tidehaven/Danbury (TBD)

Lexington vs. Van Vleck/East Bernard (TBD)

Riesel/Buffalo vs. Van Vleck/East Bernard (TBD)

2A-I:

San Saba vs. TBD

Crawford vs. Dawson/Cayuga

Marlin vs. Bosqueville/Hamilton (TBD)

Italy vs. Bosqueville/Hamilton (TBD)

Holland vs. TBD

Hearne vs. TBD

Thorndale vs. TBD

Rosebud-Lott/Thrall vs. TBD

2A-II:

Mart vs. Clarksville (TBD)

Chilton vs. TBD

Bremond vs. TBD

Somerville vs. TBD

Snook vs. TBD

1A-I:

Abbott vs. TBD

Jonesboro vs. TBD

1A-II:

Calvert vs. TBD

Private:

Live Oak vs. TBD

Vanguard vs. TBD

Methodist Children's Home vs. TBD