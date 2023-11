2023 High School Football Playoffs: Matchups and Results

Here is a look at the matchups and results from teams representing Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in the UIL Football postseason. Scroll down to find previous round results.

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (Week of 11/10)

6A:

Division One:

MIDWAY PANTHERS (5-5) vs Waxahachie Indians (8-2)

Panther Stadium (Midway), Friday 7:30PM

Division Two:

HARKER HEIGHTS KNIGHTS (7-3) vs DeSoto Eagles (9-0)

Eagle Stadium (DeSoto), Friday 7PM

5A:

Division One:

LAKE BELTON BRONCOS (8-2) vs Denton Ryan Raiders (7-2)

Denton’s C.H. Collins Complex, Friday 7PM

SHOEMAKER KANGAROOS (7-3) vs Aledo Bearcats (10-0)

Tim Buchanan Stadium (Aledo), Friday 7PM

COLLEGE STATION COUGARS (9-1) vs 12-5A

TBA

A&M CONSOLIDATED TIGERS (7-3) vs 12-5A

TBA

Division Two:

BELTON TIGERS (9-1) vs Austin Travis Rebels (6-4)

Tiger Field (Belton), Thursday 7:30PM

WACO UNIVERSITY TROJANS (7-3) vs Austin Crockett Cougars (6-4)

TBA

4A:

Division One:

CHINA SPRING COUGARS (7-3) vs Lake Worth Bullfrogs (6-4)

Waxahachie, Friday 7:30PM

LA VEGA PIRATES (6-4) vs Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (7-3)

TBA

LAMPASAS BADGERS (8-2) vs 14-4A

TBA

Division Two:

HILLSBORO EAGLES (5-5) vs Graham Steers (9-1)

TBA

CONNALLY CADETS (7-3) vs Giddings Buffaloes (3-7)

Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium, Friday

MADISONVILLE MUSTANGS (8-2) vs La Grange Leopards (3-7)

Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium, Thursday 7PM

GATESVILLE HORNETS (6-4) vs Gonzales Apaches (6-3)

Hutto’s Memorial Stadium, Friday

ROBINSON ROCKETS (5-5) vs Cuero Gobblers (10-0)

Pflugerville’s P Field, Thursday 7:00PM

3A:

Division One:

WHITNEY WILDCATS (9-1) vs GROESBECK GOATS (7-3)

TBA

WEST TROJANS (7-3) vs TEAGUE LIONS (7-3)

Waco I.S.D Stadium, Friday 7:30PM

FAIRFIELD EAGLES (3-7) vs Grandview Zebras (9-1)

Waxahachie, Thursday 7PM

LORENA LEOPARDS (8-2) vs Yoakum Bulldogs (5-5)

TBA

FRANKLIN LIONS (9-1) vs Hallettsville Brahmas (7-3)

TBA

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY BUMBLEBEES (8-2) vs Hitchcock Bulldogs (9-1)

TBA

ROCKDALE TIGERS (3-7) vs Columbus Cardinals (10-0)

TBA

Division Two:

ANDERSON-SHIRO FIGHTING OWLS (9-1) vs New Diana Eagles (7-2)

TBA

ROGERS EAGLES (7-3) vs Van Vleck Leopards (4-6)

TBA

LEXINGTON EAGLES (7-3) vs Boling Bulldogs (7-3)

TBA

CLIFTON CUBS (5-5) vs East Bernard Brahmas (7-3)

TBA

BUFFALO BISON (3-7) vs Tidehaven Tigers (9-0)

TBA

2A:

Division One:

AXTELL LONGHORNS (9-0) vs VALLEY MILLS EAGLES (6-4)

Bulldog Stadium (McGregor), Friday

MARLIN BULLDOGS (8-2) vs Kerens Bobcats (6-4)

Midway’s Panther Stadium, Thursday 7PM

RIESEL INDIANS (9-1) vs Cayuga Wildcats (6-4)

Madisonville 7PM

CRAWFORD PIRATES (6-4) vs Italy Gladiators (5-5)

TBA

CENTERVILLE TIGERS (8-2) vs 11-2A Division 1

TBA

JEWETT LEON BULLDOGS (5-5) vs Garrison Bulldogs (9-1)

TBA

HOLLAND HORNETS (10-0) vs Harper Longhorns (5-5)

TBA

Division Two:

MART PANTHERS (10-0) vs Cumby Trojans (3-7)

Athens, Thursday 7PM

CHILTON PIRATES (9-1) vs 14-2A

TBA

BREMOND TIGERS (7-3) vs 14-2A

TBA

IOLA BULLDOGS (6-4) vs Falls City Beavers (7-3)

TBA

1A:

Division One:

ABBOTT PANTHERS (10-0) vs Avalon Eagles (5-5)

Blum, Thursday 7PM

JONESBORO EAGLES (9-1) vs Robert Lee Steers (8-2)

Zephyr, Thursday 7:30PM

Division Two:

OAKWOOD PANTHERS (4-5) vs 10-1A

TBA

OGLESBY TIGERS (9-0) vs WALNUT SPRINGS HORNETS (4-6)

TBA

CALVERT TROJANS (4-5) vs IREDELL DRAGONS (9-1)

TBA

KOPPERL EAGLES (7-3) vs 9-1A

TBA

RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES (10-0) vs Sidney Eagles (7-3)

TBA

CHEROKEE INDIANS (8-1) vs Zephyr Bulldogs (8-2)

TBA