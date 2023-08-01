New head coach leads Tigers at A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — At A&M Consolidated High School, a large group of veterans are returning to the football team this season, but there’s a new leader at the helm for the Tigers.

“I’m excited abut the unknown, really just a new community — a new stadium, new kids, new opponents," said new head football coach, Brandon Schmidt.

Schmidt comes from Prosper High School, where he spent the last seven years as head coach of the Eagles. Since joining A&M Consolidated in February, Schmidt has been able to build relationships and create a new culture that has the players excited to get on the field.

“He’s the guy we needed and he’s brought us together as a whole. I don’t think were together as much as we have this year," said senior player, Trace Meadows.

"He’s brought us all closer together, and that’s just helped the culture and the feel in the locker room. I think that’s going to affect our play as well.”

A running back on the team, Trey Taylor, agrees.

“He wants everybody to do their job. He's going to hold everybody accountable," said running back, Trey Taylor.

"He doesn't care if you’ve been here three years, four years, or you just got here. He’ll hold everyone to the same standard."

The Tigers are set to open the regular season at Huntsville on Aug. 25 — kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

25 News and 15 ABC will bring you all the highlights from this year's high school football action on Friday nights during REDZONE.