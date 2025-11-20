Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund created to support his girlfriend and unborn child

Jacob Kupferman/AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — A Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund has been created to help provide support for his unborn child and girlfriend, representatives for Kneeland said.

The Dallas Cowboys shared the memorial fund on its social media on Thursday.

People interested in donating to the memorial fund can make a one-time donation or monthly contributions.

"The Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund is dedicated to preserving Marshawn's legacy and extending his impact through direct support of his surviving partner and unborn heir."
- Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund website

