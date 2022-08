MIAMI — Ex-Baylor star and current NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves Taurean Prince was arrested in Miami Friday.

Sports Illustrated FanNation said the NBA forward was arrested at Miami International Airport for a fugitive warrant issued out of Texas for drugs.

The 28-year-old Texas native played for the Baylor Bears from 12-16 before being drafted 12th overall by the Utah Jazz.

This story will be updated with more information.