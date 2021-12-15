Watch
National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes prepare for next level

Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 16:10:06-05

Several athletes across Central Texas signed their National Letters of Intent to compete in collegiate athletics.

Here is a list of those athletes who will be playing at the next level:

Harker Heights High School:

Terrance Carter: University of Louisiana (Football)
Angelique Morgan: Texas A&M International University (Basketball)
Empress Roberts: University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Basketball)

Ellison High School:

Devonte Tezino: Baylor University (Football)

Shoemaker High School:

Omari Evans: Penn State University (Football)

Belton High School:

Bryan Henry: University of Houston (Football)

Marlin High School:

Jaray Bledsoe: University of Texas (Football)

Academy High School:

Chris Preddie: Texas State (Track and Field)

China Spring High School:

Brayden Faulkner: Lamar University (Football)
Major Bowden: Lamar University (Football)
Kadyne Emmot: Newman University (Volleyball)
Katie Cofer: Ouachita Baptist University (Volleyball)

