National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes prepare for next level

Several athletes across Central Texas signed their National Letters of Intent to compete in collegiate athletics.
Here is a list of those athletes who will be playing at the next level:
Harker Heights High School:
Terrance Carter: University of Louisiana (Football)
Angelique Morgan: Texas A&M International University (Basketball)
Empress Roberts: University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Basketball)
A big day for Terrance Carter (@carterdagoat2), who signed with @RaginCajunsFB, as well as Angelique Morgan (@AngeliqueSMorg1) and Empress Roberts (@_e2nice), who signed with @DustdevilsWBB and @uapbwbb!! #RepTheShield pic.twitter.com/U0qAyUqnih— Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) December 15, 2021
Ellison High School:
Devonte Tezino: Baylor University (Football)
Shoemaker High School:
Omari Evans: Penn State University (Football)
Belton High School:
Bryan Henry: University of Houston (Football)
Marlin High School:
Jaray Bledsoe: University of Texas (Football)
Academy High School:
Chris Preddie: Texas State (Track and Field)
China Spring High School:
Brayden Faulkner: Lamar University (Football)
Major Bowden: Lamar University (Football)
Kadyne Emmot: Newman University (Volleyball)
Katie Cofer: Ouachita Baptist University (Volleyball)