Midway LL wins World Series in extra-innings thriller

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Midway Little League softball team are world champions after defeating Maryland 5-4 in the World Series Championship game. It is Midway's first World Series championship since 2004 and the first Waco-area Little League title since Lake Air Little League won it in 2017.

After falling behind 3-0, Midway rallied with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Kaitlyn Lowe hit a two-RBI single to draw them within one run. Alexandria Mitchell followed that up with an RBI double off the wall, and Hayden Rios gave Midway a 4-3 lead with a single through the right side.

Maryland would tie the game in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice, and the game would go to extra innings.

In extras, Midway retook the lead on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from pitcher Zaneria Hughes. Hughes then shut down Maryland in the final frame to close out the championship.

Midway finished the Little League World Series undefeated. Their only loss this season came in the Southwest Region Tournament against a team from Kenner, Louisiana.