Midway Little League softball team preps for regional run

WACO, Texas — As the Robinson Little League softball team traveled to Greenville, North Carolina for the 2021 Little League World Series, Midway's 10U Head Coach Edward Ramos was keeping a close eye.

"We kind of had our fingers crossed for our time," Ramos said. "Everything came full circle."

In 2021, the Ramos's then-10U team took home a Texas West state championship, the highest honor at that level.

In 2022, they wanted more.

"It's been really fun, because last year in 10U, we stopped at state," Midway 1B/3B Clara Becknauld said. "But there's more to it and it's really exciting."

Midway doubled up its success, steamrolling through the district and state tournaments to repeat as state champions, this time at the 12U division. In those games, they outscored their opponents 136-6 and qualified for the regional tournament in Waco.

"I've been around these girls for 3-4 years now. So to see the growth and where we're at now," Ramos said. "This was always one of the goals."

Ramos believes their success is built largely on hard work outside of the team's five-day-a-week practice schedule.

"A lot of girls do things when nobody's looking," he said. "A lot of girls are doing hitting lessons, pitching lessons. So a lot of stuff is going on behind the scenes to make this all come together and make for one of these kinds of runs."

Midway will now look to follow in Robinson's footsteps, taking on the top teams from Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and East Texas to earn a spot in the Little League World Series in Greenville.

Those games will be broadcast on ESPN+. Ramos said he is a little worried playing on a national stage could serve as a distraction. However, he added that he wants his team to get a "full experience." His girls say it is "just awesome."

"I was like, 'Wow we're actually gonna be on a big screen on like ESPN,'" Becknauld said. "And ever since I was little, I've always wanted to be commentated [about]."

Midway opens the Southwest Region Tournament Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., when they will take on Colorado.