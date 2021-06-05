Watch
McLennan Highlanders win National Championship

McLennan Baseball
MCC Highlanders
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 23:50:12-04

The McLennan Highlanders are NJCAA World Series Champs after defeating Central Arizona 7 to 3 in the Championship game on Friday night. It's McLennan's first national title since 1983.

The Highlanders won each of their final 23 games to take home the title.

Miguel Santos hit a home run to left field in the fifth inning which give the Highlanders the 7 to 3 lead.

Logan Henderson struck out more than 15 batters to help seal the win.

This is MCC's second national title in 7 World Series appearances.

