McLennan Highlanders win National Championship

The McLennan Highlanders are NJCAA World Series Champs after defeating Central Arizona 7 to 3 in the Championship game on Friday night. It's McLennan's first national title since 1983.

The Highlanders won each of their final 23 games to take home the title.

Miguel Santos hit a home run to left field in the fifth inning which give the Highlanders the 7 to 3 lead.

Logan Henderson struck out more than 15 batters to help seal the win.

This is MCC's second national title in 7 World Series appearances.