Lorena wins 35-18 in first trip to state since 1989

ARLINGTON, Texas — After losing in their first two games of the 2021 season, the Lorena Leopards won 13 consecutive games to reach the state championship game for the first time since 1989.

In front of a sea of red-clad fans at AT&T Stadium, the Leopards kept that streak alive, winning (35-18) to earn their first football state championship since 1987.

Lorena jumped out to an early 14-0 lead behind two Rhett Hanson touchdown runs. The latter of the two came on a 53-yard scamper late in the first quarter.

Brock would answer with a touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to make the score 14-6.

After that, both defenses bowed up before halftime, allowing 0 points in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Lorena entered halftime up 14-6.

The win gives Lorena head coach his 200th victory at Lorena. Biles has served as the Leopards' Head Coach for 30 seasons, the third-longest active tenure at one UIL school.