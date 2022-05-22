Yoemen eliminate Lorena for second straight season, advance to Regional Semis

BELTON, Texas — After jumping out to a 1-0 series lead Thursday night against Lorena, Cameron Yoe Head Coach Hector Delgadillo had no intention of playing the second game of their doubleheader Saturday.

"Well for one thing, it's hot," Delgadillo said jokingly postgame. "We're learning how to close out a series, and that's huge for us."

The Yoemen finished off the Leopards for the second straight season, winning Game Two of the series 9-6 and eliminating the need for a pivotal third game.

"We try not to take anything lightly," Delgadillo said. "That's a great team. I think our kids just battled through. In that first game, we showed some perseverance, being down and then coming back. And then today, we wanted to come out and show that we can take care of business."

For the second straight year, @yoebsball ended @Lorena_Baseball's season, this time with a 9-3 win in Game Two.



Yoe moves on to play Diboll for a spot in the Regional Finals. #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/6wKc9euZqf — Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) May 22, 2022

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Cameron Yoe responded with a three-run inning of their own. Brandon McCall drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly. Then, Dillan Akin doubled and drove in two more runs to give the Yoemen a 3-1 lead.

The Yoemen then tallied three more runs in the third inning, punctuated by a two-run single by Armando Reyes with the bases loaded.

Yoe's odd-inning success continued in the fifth as Cameron scored two more runs to give them an 8-2 lead.

Cameron Yoe pitcher Landon Greene threw all seven innings of the Yoeman win, allowing just three runs. He also drove in Armando Reyes with an RBI single and scored three runs.

With the win, the Yoemen return to the Regional Semifinals for the second straight season. Last year, they made it to the Regional Finals before losing to Malakoff in three games.

"I think the experience is huge," Delgadillo said. "And I think that's something we lacked last year. And I think this year, it just gives us a sense of confidence when we play."