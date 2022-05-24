Watch
UIL Softball/Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results

As we move deeper into the high school baseball and softball playoffs, more than a dozen programs across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley remain in the hunt for a state title.

SOFTBALL:
Regional Finals (Starting 5/25):
4A:

  • Lake Belton vs. Liberty
    • Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS
    • Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two

3A:

  • Franklin vs. Lorena
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Getterman Stadium
    • Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Getterman Stadium
    • Game Three: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Getterman Stadium

2A:

  • Crawford vs. Axtell
    • One Game: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Getterman Stadium (Baylor)
  • Thorndale vs. Weimar
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Mumford HS
    • Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Navasota HS
    • Game Three: 7 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS

BASEBALL:
Regional Semifinals (Starting 5/25):
5A:

  • Brenham vs. Friendswood
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Cy Falls HS
    • Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy Falls HS
    • Game Three: 7 p.m. Friday @ Cy Falls HS

4A:

  • China Spring vs. Orangewood
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Navasota HS
    • Game Two: 4:30 p.m. Thursday @ Grand Oaks HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two

3A:

  • Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy Ranch HS
    • Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Cy Ranch HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two
  • Franklin vs. Central Heights
    • Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Lufkin HS
    • Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two

2A:

  • Valley Mills vs. Collinsville
    • One Game: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford College
  • Bosqueville vs. Muenster
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Weatherford HS
    • Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Weatherford HS
    • Game Three: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford HS
  • Centerville vs. Rivercrest
    • Game One: 6 p.m. Wednesday @ Mike Carter Field (Tyler)
    • Game Two: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Mike Carter
    • Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Mike Carter

Regional Finals (Starting 5/25):
1A:

  • Abbott vs. Dodd City
    • Game One: 5 p.m. Wednesday @ Crandall HS
    • Game Two: Following Game One
    • Game Three: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Crandall HS
