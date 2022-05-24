UIL Softball/Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results

As we move deeper into the high school baseball and softball playoffs, more than a dozen programs across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley remain in the hunt for a state title.

SOFTBALL:

Regional Finals (Starting 5/25):

4A:



Lake Belton vs. Liberty

Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota HS Game Three: Following Game Two



3A:



Franklin vs. Lorena

Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Getterman Stadium Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Getterman Stadium Game Three: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Getterman Stadium



2A:



Crawford vs. Axtell

One Game: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Getterman Stadium (Baylor)

Thorndale vs. Weimar

Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Mumford HS Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Navasota HS Game Three: 7 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS



BASEBALL:

Regional Semifinals (Starting 5/25):

5A:



Brenham vs. Friendswood

Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Cy Falls HS Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy Falls HS Game Three: 7 p.m. Friday @ Cy Falls HS



4A:



China Spring vs. Orangewood

Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Navasota HS Game Two: 4:30 p.m. Thursday @ Grand Oaks HS Game Three: Following Game Two



3A:



Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll

Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy Ranch HS Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Cy Ranch HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Franklin vs. Central Heights

Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Lufkin HS Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS Game Three: Following Game Two



2A:



Valley Mills vs. Collinsville

One Game: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford College

Bosqueville vs. Muenster

Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Weatherford HS Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Weatherford HS Game Three: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford HS

Centerville vs. Rivercrest

Game One: 6 p.m. Wednesday @ Mike Carter Field (Tyler) Game Two: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Mike Carter Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Mike Carter



Regional Finals (Starting 5/25):

1A:

