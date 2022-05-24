UIL Softball/Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results

As we move deeper into the high school baseball and softball playoffs, more than a dozen programs across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley remain in the hunt for a state title.
SOFTBALL:
Regional Finals (Starting 5/25):
4A:
- Lake Belton vs. Liberty
- Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS
- Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
3A:
- Franklin vs. Lorena
- Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Getterman Stadium
- Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Getterman Stadium
- Game Three: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Getterman Stadium
2A:
- Crawford vs. Axtell
- One Game: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Getterman Stadium (Baylor)
- Thorndale vs. Weimar
- Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Mumford HS
- Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Navasota HS
- Game Three: 7 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS
BASEBALL:
Regional Semifinals (Starting 5/25):
5A:
- Brenham vs. Friendswood
- Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Cy Falls HS
- Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy Falls HS
- Game Three: 7 p.m. Friday @ Cy Falls HS
4A:
- China Spring vs. Orangewood
- Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Navasota HS
- Game Two: 4:30 p.m. Thursday @ Grand Oaks HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
3A:
- Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll
- Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy Ranch HS
- Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Cy Ranch HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- Franklin vs. Central Heights
- Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Lufkin HS
- Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
2A:
- Valley Mills vs. Collinsville
- One Game: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford College
- Bosqueville vs. Muenster
- Game One: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Weatherford HS
- Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Weatherford HS
- Game Three: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford HS
- Centerville vs. Rivercrest
- Game One: 6 p.m. Wednesday @ Mike Carter Field (Tyler)
- Game Two: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Mike Carter
- Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Mike Carter
Regional Finals (Starting 5/25):
1A:
- Abbott vs. Dodd City
- Game One: 5 p.m. Wednesday @ Crandall HS
- Game Two: Following Game One
- Game Three: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Crandall HS