Trojans strike first with 7-2 over Mildred

WACO, Texas — In a rare maroon-on-maroon battle at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex, the Troy Trojans established themselves as the superior "reddish-purple" team, beating Mildred 7-2 to open their Bi-District playoff series.

The Trojans jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the first inning.

In the second, Caleb Turner pushed Chris Darden into scoring position with an effective bunt down the third base line. Later, Katon Jimenez drove Darden in from second with a base hit into center field, extending the Trojan lead to 3-1.

Mildred would answer in the bottom of the second inning. Cody Hayes hit a stand-up double which rolled over the third base bag. He scored on a Wes Ewing base hit to right field to make the score 3-2.

The Eagles would not score again.

Kayden Martinez shut them down from there, and Troy scored five unanswered runs to win 7-2.

Game Two of the series is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex.