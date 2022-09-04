Texas high school football player dies from head injury sustained during game

DALHART, Texas — A Dalhart ISD high school student and football player has died from a head injury during a junior varsity game in Dimmitt, Texas.

Yahir Cancino was a student at Dalhart High School facing their Sundown counterparts when he lost consciousness within the last seven minutes of the last quarter, ABC Amarillo reported Saturday.

Dalhart ISD's Superintendent Jeff Byrd released a statement on behalf of the district Friday, saying Yahir was air-flighted to the pediatric ICU at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Lubbock after trainers and first responders were unable to revive him.

Yahir's mother confirmed early Saturday he died hours after losing consciousness.

All Dalhart ISD weekend games were canceled following the death of Yahir, Byrd stated.

Administrators from Dalhart ISD said there will be grief counseling services and additional resources for students and staff following Yahir's passing via social media Saturday.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise costs for the family.

A candlelight vigil will be hosted at Memorial Stadium Sunday.