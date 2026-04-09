Salado Lady Eagles fall to Celina in State Championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXXV) — A historic season comes to an end for Salado.

It was a tough back and forth as we went into halftime 0-0.

Salado would come out the gate in the second half, scoring a goal to take a 1-0 lead.

Celina would answer back as they would tie it with 30 minutes to go.

The Bobcats would score again, this time an own goal by Salado with 11 minutes left.

Time would run out for Salado as they lose 2-1.

A tough end to the season, but a memorable one that the Lady Eagles won’t forget.