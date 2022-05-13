Rockwall's big seventh inning dooms Midway, 5-2

Watch
With the wind blowing in directly from center field, offense was at a premium Thursday night as Midway opened its series with Rockwall. The Panthers could not push enough runs across the plate, falling 5-2.
Posted at 11:11 PM, May 12, 2022
HEWITT, Texas — With the wind blowing in directly from center field, offense was at a premium Thursday night as Midway opened its series with Rockwall. The Panthers could not push enough runs across the plate, falling 5-2.

Rockwall opened the scoring in the first inning. Mac Rose hit an RBI double to give the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead. They would double that lead a couple innings later on an RBI bunt single by Tyler Rollins.

Midway clawed back in the third inning. Cayden Burch hit a double and later scored on an error to cut the Rockwall lead in half.

But, as they desperately searched for an equalizer, the Midway bats went cold.

Daylen Kirks hit a base hit in the fourth inning which pushed Gabe Watson into scoring position, but the Panthers could not capitalize. Rockwall ended the inning by turning a 4-3 double play.

In the fifth, Braden Graves got on base with a single, but he was caught stealing after a Rockwall pitch out.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 5-1 with three runs in the seventh inning, giving them enough separation to survive a late Midway rally.

With the win, Rockwall takes a 1-0 series lead. Game Two is scheduled for Friday night at Rockwall HS.

