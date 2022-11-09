National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes commit to play at next level

Across Central Texas, several student-athletes signed to play sports at the next level at the start of the early signing period.
Here is a list of student-athletes who signed this week:
Lorena High School:
Haley Loomis: Augustana University (Acro & Tumbling)
Leigh Jesperson: Dallas Baptist University (Volleyball)
Crawford High School:
Kenzie Jones: University of New Mexico (Softball)
Bosqueville High School:
John Youens: Baylor University (Baseball)
Killeen High School:
Taleiyah Gibbs: Howard University (Basketball)
Ellison High School:
Jamyron Keller: Oklahoma State University (Basketball)