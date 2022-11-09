National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes commit to play at next level

Across Central Texas, several student-athletes signed to play sports at the next level at the start of the early signing period.

Here is a list of student-athletes who signed this week:

Lorena High School:

Haley Loomis: Augustana University (Acro & Tumbling)

Leigh Jesperson: Dallas Baptist University (Volleyball)

KXXV

Crawford High School:

Kenzie Jones: University of New Mexico (Softball)

Jack Allen KXXV

Bosqueville High School:

John Youens: Baylor University (Baseball)

Jack Allen KXXV

Killeen High School:

Taleiyah Gibbs: Howard University (Basketball)

KXXV

Ellison High School:

Jamyron Keller: Oklahoma State University (Basketball)