Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes commit to play at next level

Jamyron Keller Signing
KXXV
Jamyron Keller Signing
Posted at 1:57 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 14:57:57-05

Across Central Texas, several student-athletes signed to play sports at the next level at the start of the early signing period.

Here is a list of student-athletes who signed this week:

Lorena High School:
Haley Loomis: Augustana University (Acro & Tumbling)
Leigh Jesperson: Dallas Baptist University (Volleyball)

Lorena Signing

Crawford High School:
Kenzie Jones: University of New Mexico (Softball)

Kenzie Jones Signing Day

Bosqueville High School:
John Youens: Baylor University (Baseball)

John Youens Signing Day

Killeen High School:
Taleiyah Gibbs: Howard University (Basketball)

Taleiyah Gibbs Signing Day

Ellison High School:
Jamyron Keller: Oklahoma State University (Basketball)

Jamyron Keller Signing

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019