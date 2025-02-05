National Signing Day 2025 in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS VALLEY — High school seniors across the Brazos Valley signed Letters of Intent on Wednesday. 15 ABC's Donna Conrad attended several ceremonies as student-athletes committed to play at the college level.

Rudder High School



Gabby Baker is headed to Lamar University for Volleyball

Zamontae Wells is headed to Blinn College for Football

Payton Wilkins & Clayton Siegert are headed to Southwest Texas College for Rodeo

College Station High School

Addisyn Green is headed to Lee College for Volleyball