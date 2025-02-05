Watch Now
National Signing Day 2025 in the Brazos Valley

National Signing Day at Rudder High School
National Signing Day at Rudder High School
BRAZOS VALLEY — High school seniors across the Brazos Valley signed Letters of Intent on Wednesday. 15 ABC's Donna Conrad attended several ceremonies as student-athletes committed to play at the college level.

Rudder High School

  • Gabby Baker is headed to Lamar University for Volleyball
  • Zamontae Wells is headed to Blinn College for Football
  • Payton Wilkins & Clayton Siegert are headed to Southwest Texas College for Rodeo

College Station High School
Addisyn Green is headed to Lee College for Volleyball

