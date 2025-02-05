National Signing Day 2025 in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS VALLEY — High school seniors across the Brazos Valley signed Letters of Intent on Wednesday. 15 ABC's Donna Conrad attended several ceremonies as student-athletes committed to play at the college level.
Rudder High School
- Gabby Baker is headed to Lamar University for Volleyball
- Zamontae Wells is headed to Blinn College for Football
- Payton Wilkins & Clayton Siegert are headed to Southwest Texas College for Rodeo
College Station High School
Addisyn Green is headed to Lee College for Volleyball